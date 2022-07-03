Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $237.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

