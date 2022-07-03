Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 63,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $133.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

