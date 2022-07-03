Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $1,626,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 64,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $327.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

