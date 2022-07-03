Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 341,057 shares.The stock last traded at $96.11 and had previously closed at $96.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

