Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1,086.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 202,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 185,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,908,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $173.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $165.63 and a 1-year high of $220.90.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.