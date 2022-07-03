Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1,086.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 202,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 185,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,908,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $173.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $165.63 and a 1-year high of $220.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

