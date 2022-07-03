Veracity Capital LLC Buys 1,827 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.76. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

