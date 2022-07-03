Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.91.

VET stock opened at C$24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$31.80.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

