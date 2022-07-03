Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up to $13.23

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $13.66. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 8,969 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after buying an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after buying an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after buying an additional 494,973 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.