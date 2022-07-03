Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.99. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

