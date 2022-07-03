Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Raised to GBX 190

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s previous close.

VMUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.33 ($2.70).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.62) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.12.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,239.77).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

