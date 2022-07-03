Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.78. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

