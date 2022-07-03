Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VGet Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.78. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.