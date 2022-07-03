Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.