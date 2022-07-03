VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.57

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZIO. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get VIZIO alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,050,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,844,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 553,770 shares of company stock worth $4,829,008.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $4,191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.