VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.57

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZIO. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.
In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,050,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,844,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 553,770 shares of company stock worth $4,829,008.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $4,191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.