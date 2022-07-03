Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.27

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 127.22 ($1.56), with a volume of 52539359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.66 ($1.55).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 166.23 ($2.04).

The company has a market cap of £35.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 1.45%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

