Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 191,076 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.18.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 222,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

