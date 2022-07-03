W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $461.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $476.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

