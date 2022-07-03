Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.62. Wallbox shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1,885 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
