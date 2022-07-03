Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of WRE opened at $21.58 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
