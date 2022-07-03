Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

