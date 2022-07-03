Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,668,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 420,918 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $23.71 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

