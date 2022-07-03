Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $672.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

