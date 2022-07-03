Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

