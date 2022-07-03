Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

