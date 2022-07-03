Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

