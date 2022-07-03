Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $716,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 398,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

