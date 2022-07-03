Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,299.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

X stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

