Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

