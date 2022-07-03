Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 231 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 18,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.