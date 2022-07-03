Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,692 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,038,000 after buying an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 603,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

SBRA opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.42. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

