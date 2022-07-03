Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 291,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,093.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASH stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Meta Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

