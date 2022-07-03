Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

