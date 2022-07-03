Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 21.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 21.0% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $142.35 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,186.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $214.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

