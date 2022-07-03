Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.90.

NYSE RACE opened at $187.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.66. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

