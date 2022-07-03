Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 612 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.68. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

