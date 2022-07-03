Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 867 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

