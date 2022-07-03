Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

FITB opened at $33.84 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.