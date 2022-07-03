Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR opened at $231.64 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.92.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

