West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 2,056 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

