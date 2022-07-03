Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 11th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of WMC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.95. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

