Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.98) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($52.75) to GBX 3,700 ($45.39) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($66.25) to GBX 5,300 ($65.02) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,375.00.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

