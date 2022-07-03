WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,563.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

