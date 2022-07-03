Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45,288 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 430.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.78.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

