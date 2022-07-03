W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.43. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 39,122 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

