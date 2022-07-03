Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ING Group

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €51.00 ($54.26).
Shares of XIORF opened at 44.48 on Friday.
Xior Student Housing Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xior Student Housing (XIORF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Xior Student Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xior Student Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.