Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ING Group

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €51.00 ($54.26).

Shares of XIORF opened at 44.48 on Friday.

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

