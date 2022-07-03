XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday. initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 5.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

