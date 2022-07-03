XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $31.74

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.74, but opened at $32.75. XPeng shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 145,495 shares.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

