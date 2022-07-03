Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,402 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.