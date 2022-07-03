Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,247 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE WY opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

