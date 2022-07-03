Xponance Inc. Acquires 458 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

