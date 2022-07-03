Xponance Inc. Acquires 543 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $156.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

